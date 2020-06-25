Letter: Riots, burning not the solution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was appalled as I read former Lt. Gov. Lloyd Omdahl's op-ed titled "Only riots and burning result in action" in the Minot Daily News last Sunday. He advocated that black people must riot and burn as well as demonstrate in order to bring about reforms.

He quoted his mentor, Reinhold Niebuhr, who says that "good will doesn't go anyplace, that the oppressed must apply force to get action. And that's exactly what demonstrations, riots and burning are: raw force, the only weapon minorities have to shift power and resources." Does Mr. Omdahl not remember Martin Luther King and his peaceful marches which brought about the Civil Rights Act enacted by Congress in 1964?

I hope and pray that Mr. Omdahl did not teach our vulnerable young UND students his violent philosophy when he was a political science professor at that institution.

It's doubtful to me that most North Dakotans will agree with his radical solution to a difficult problem. Most of us do not believe that innocent people deserve to have their businesses, homes and livelihoods destroyed through no fault of their own.

Anna Marie Shomento, Minot

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1