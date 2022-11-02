Letter: Review Democrats' record over past 2 years

Let's review Biden and the Democrats' accomplishments over the past two years: record inflation, record gas and groceries prices, record depletion of U.S. oil reserves, record education loss by kids during COVID, record illegals walking into the U.S., record spending, fear of street crime. Are we better off now, than we were two years ago? This is what we should be discussing, not petty name calling of one party to the other. Vote wisely. The future of our state and country depends on your vote.