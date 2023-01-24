Letter: Reverse Trump tax cuts, not spending

Looking at the news today, I saw Rep. Kelly Armstrong crying alligator tears at KX News over the national debt costing more than military spending. According to him, the only answer is to cut mandatory spending. OMG! How can we afford Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid? We gotta pay that debt!

The following article in my stream brings me to David Jolly's Jan 18, 2023 Tweet, "For context, roughly 25% of our total national debt incurred over the last 230 years actually occurred during the 4 years of the Trump administration. That's right. 25% of our entire national debt, all during the Trump years."

That would mean Senators Hoeven and Cramer both voted to spend 25% of the dollars that caused the payments Rep. Armstrong is crying about, wouldn't it?

Let's rewind this picture show. Reverse the Trump tax cuts and suck some of that excess profit out of the corporations. Then we can revisit this issue of mandatory spending.

Tom DeVilbiss, Westhope