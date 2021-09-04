Letter: Returning bison to tribal lands of North Dakota

The presence of bison in North Dakota is meaningful to people across the state. However, no other groups have more reverence for these majestic animals than the indigenous tribes who have a long and close cultural bond with the bison. These animals supported North Dakota's native peoples' principal economy for thousands of years by providing food, clothing, tools, and shelter. North Dakota's native people were devastated when bison were purposely driven nearly to extinction in the 19th century. Now, five tribes seek to restore their cultural practices and strengthen their sovereignty by reconnecting with these animals.

During this year's Dakota Bison Symposium at Bismarck State College, an InterTribal Bison Alliance Agreement will be signed between the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate of the Lake Traverse Reservation, the Spirit Lake Tribe, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, and the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa. The signing commences a cooperative effort to restore bison to the expanse of grassland and prairie habitat on these Nations' tribal lands.