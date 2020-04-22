Letter: Return to faith

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A few months ago, I was driving home from church with my wife. I looked at her and said, "People will never turn to God as long as we are so prosperous. I believe that hard times will have to come before we see any noticeable move towards obeying God."

Are we there yet? I'm afraid not. From what I am seeing and hearing, the world is looking to science and the government for the answers. I do hope that science and the government can help but I really believe that what is of primary importance is that we return to the faith.

The Old Testament is the most reliable history book ever written. It primarily details the history of the Jewish people. Through the ages, dozens of times, the Israelites would follow God and be blessed, then depart from the faith and be overrun by their enemies, and sometimes they were stricken with plagues.

We are no different. We as a nation have strayed from the Word of God and we will pay a bitter price. Why should we expect God to bless us when we continually live in sin, pass laws, and legalize things that God hates? The Bible says, "Be not deceived; whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap." You cannot spit into the face of God and expect to continue in bliss. Eventually judgement will come.