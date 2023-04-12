The Bismarck City Commission plans to raise water/sewer rates again! Read page 3 of their info plan, It states, water: "future increases of 4% annually, sewer: future increases of 2.25% annually."

Their survey, for citizens to fill out only asked, in what form did you want the increases to your bill.

Do not be misled by Mayor Schmitz saying Bismarck would have to reduce police and fire protection, keeping our streets in good repair, plowing snow, could be unable to supply clean/safe water.

He is not being truthful and only trying to scare you about our petition that rolls back Property Taxes And Water bills to 2018.

The petition clearly states "Any increases needed in budget items SHALL be allowed as long property taxes and/or utility (water bills) rates or costs, higher than they were in 2018, (dollar amounts) are not exceeded" The method is in the Bismarck Home Rule Charter, that also requires a vote on by citizens.

Bismarck Tribune Publisher on Sept. 17, 2021 wrote, The Bamboozle Has Captured Us." He "quit watering his lawn -- there seems to be no end to the money grab." The Bamboozle needs to be stopped.

"Lest you need any tax and spend politicians -- you need to look no further than the Bismarck City Commission and The Burleigh County Commission."

You can sign the petition at:

Scotty's Drive in, Zimmermans, Bill Upholstery, Larsons Cyclery, Capital RV, Krolls North, Veracity Motors, The Motorcycle Shop, Midway Tavern, Treasures of Sea, Tap in Tavern, C.K. Auto, Walkers N' Daughters both locations, Lauer Auto Repair, Barnes Transmission, O.S.I., Antiques On Main, Jims, 1500 Main, Puklich Chevrolet (Showroom).

Petitions for you to get signers on; Marlan Haakenson 255-1515 or 258-6845.

Join the hundreds who have signed, we are aiming for 2,000.

Together we can stop the BAMBOOZLE.

Marlan Haakenson, Bismarck