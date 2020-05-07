Letter: Return Magrum to North Dakota House

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Over the past 32-plus years I have worked with many legislators on a myriad of issues from property taxes to elections. In this time, I have found Rep. Jeff Magrum to be a most conscientious legislator. Rep. Magrum studies the issues, listens to his constituents, and responds to inquires with phone calls, emails, and letters. Rep. Magrum always puts the concerns of the people in his district first!

Rep. Magrum understands the needs of District 28. Rep. Magrum was born and raised in Emmons County on a family farm, and to this day operates a small ranching operation. Rep. Magrum is also a small business owner; has served as mayor of a small city and as a county commissioner. These experiences provide him with the knowledge to serve District 28 best. Perhaps most importantly, Rep. Magrum understands hard work and the value of a dollar. He is a proud conservative.

I have always felt that the voters know best – and that is why the delegates to the District 28 Republican convention overwhelmingly endorsed Rep. Magrum for another 4-year term as their Representative. I trust the majority of voters in District 28 will feel the same, will reelect Rep. Magrum, and return one of the true remaining Republicans to the ND Legislature.

Kevin Glatt, Bismarck

