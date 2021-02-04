Letter: Restrictive legislation would impact voter rights in North Dakota

There have been many news articles and letters to the editor recently regarding alarming elections legislation being discussed in the North Dakota Legislature.

North Dakota Voters First feels that these bills are a ‘solution in search of a problem’ and are just plain unnecessary. We are a non-partisan voter advocacy group. Part of our job is to be a watchdog for potential voter suppression.

Unfortunately, this batch of very partisan legislation is being proposed by a small group of Republican legislators that are following a national trend of conspiracy-based opinions. This proposed legislation doesn’t strengthen our North Dakota voting system; it damages it.

Instead, we urge this group of legislators to focus their energy on Covid relief for North Dakotans. Unemployment, housing and hunger are all very important issues right now. There needs to be a sense of urgency, and many other legislators are working hard to be helpful.