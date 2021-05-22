Letter: Response shows that common sense is dead

I read the response from Eric Thompson and find my assertion about the death of common sense is accurate. First off the shirt, Thompson thunders that the shirt “means death or a life of slavery to Blacks.” Slavery ended in 1865. The Civil Rights Act was passed in 1964. The last person to personally suffer under slavery died in 1972. I fail to see how the graphic of a flag on a shirt can “offend” anyone who has no personal experience whatsoever regarding the horror of slavery or is currently affected by it. Get over it. My father almost lost his life to the Japanese at Guadalcanal in WWII but I don’t quiver in fear when I see a Japanese flag. As to Thompson’s shirt regarding harm to conservatives, my only standard on shirts is that vulgarity is unwarranted on a shirt worn in public. But I have no problem with Thompson wearing his shirt as long as I can wear mine, “The Only Good Liberal Is a Dead Liberal.” Then we’ll see who is “offended” by that. As to the transgender bill Thompson once more shrieks this is a matter of “respect.” This has nothing to do with “respect,” it has everything to do with fairness. If someone’s daughter or granddaughter decides to compete in high school sports, I would think that competing against individuals with comparable physical capabilities would be fairer than competing against individuals with greater stamina and physical strength. To see a talented female defeated in a sport by an opponent formerly known as “Bubba” smacks not of respect but disdain. I do have to give Thompson credit though, he didn’t call me bigoted, racist, homophobic, xenophobic, misogynistic, claustrophobic, acrophobic, and hydrophobic. I am amazed.