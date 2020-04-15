Letter: Response displays lack of leadership

Tired of sports re-runs, television shows of yesteryear and binging on 15 seasons of whatever? Me too, so I turned on the COVID-19 Task Force briefing starring Pence and Trump. It was like watching a Dumb and Dumber sequel. Then Jared Kushner made an appearance. It was now definitely a classic Three Stooges episode entitled ‘Asleep at the Wheel.’ We are not watching a comedy, it is a horror show and the bungled response has demonstrated total incompetence, ignorance and lack of leadership at the highest level.
Those of us who are anxious, who are no longer working or who just want a better country get to be critics on Nov. 3. Please do not forget the cast of supporting characters (enablers) down ballot either. We will get through this. Stay safe. Vote Nov. 3!
Les Witkowski, Bismarck
