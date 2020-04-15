Letter: Response displays lack of leadership

Tired of sports re-runs, television shows of yesteryear and binging on 15 seasons of whatever? Me too, so I turned on the COVID-19 Task Force briefing starring Pence and Trump. It was like watching a Dumb and Dumber sequel. Then Jared Kushner made an appearance. It was now definitely a classic Three Stooges episode entitled ‘Asleep at the Wheel.’ We are not watching a comedy, it is a horror show and the bungled response has demonstrated total incompetence, ignorance and lack of leadership at the highest level.