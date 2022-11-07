Letter: Responding to a last-minute attack

A typical last-minute attack ad in the state Senate race finally came on Saturday.

They said I voted against property tax relief in 2007, citing a bill that failed because six Republican Senators also disagreed with the bill’s restrictions on local control by local elected officials. My own bill SB 2291 to grant $100 million in property tax relief had failed earlier, but the concept was still alive. With the Senate standing firm, on the last day of the session, my bill was incorporated by the Conference Committee and passed overwhelmingly. Property tax relief was adopted without sacrificing local control.

They said “conflicts of interest” had jeopardized federal funding in 2011. No one accused me of a conflict and as you can see in the cited story, no funding was lost. I appreciate the ad’s gesture because it brings attention to federal funding my work brought to our area. The Northern Plains Heritage Area lost zero funding. As the story points out we distributed federal grant money then to the State Historical Society, the Fort Lincoln Trolley Co. to preserve an original Bismarck streetcar, Bismarck Parks and Recreation Department to upgrade interpretation at Chief Looking's Village, the North Dakota State Railroad Museum to move and renovate the 1880s Northern Pacific Railroad depot at Steele, the Dakota Zoo's continuation fund, and the Lewis and Clark Fort Mandan Foundation for marketing.

They said I was a “career politician.” Simply not true. Some people make money in politics. I’ve never been one of them. Even when I was Senator, my real job was running the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation. The amount of my salary at Fort Lincoln was diminished by the amount the state paid me to serve in the Senate.

My career was in nonprofit foundation work for our community. Ask anyone.

Sen. Tracy Potter, D-Bismarck