Letter: Respect our US flag

Flying a tattered soiled U.S. flag with another flag on top of it, is the ultimate disrespect to Old Glory! If it is your attempt at being patriotic, your ignorance is on display instead. Contact a flag expert at 1-888-697-3524. You see this behavior flying from the back of pickup boxes. A U.S. flag should always fly on it own right. This is especially offensive to our veterans and those actively serving in a military capacity today. Bring attention to this infraction and do justice and honor to our U.S. flag.

FYI: McDonald’s on Expressway has an employee pickup on its lot and this display of a tattered soiled U.S. flag. Greatly offensive! This has been brought to the attention of McDonald’s management. Quit tarnishing Old Glory! No longer patronizing this business.

Hope to see attention brought to this and educate proper U.S. flag etiquette.

Vicki Kuntz, Flasher

