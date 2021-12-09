Letter: Residents of nursing homes need protecting

I faithfully read the Bismarck Tribune and appreciate your newspaper very much. I appreciate the coverage of local, state, national and international news articles. I find most everything I want to know in your paper. Thank you for hanging in there and keeping accurate information available. Now I wish to voice an opinion in the paper if possible, so here goes:

Great news, our state’s governor and attorney general sued and won the right to allow the infection and demise of our state’s nursing home residents by unvaccinated employees. Way to go guys, you have given the go ahead to be cheerleaders of people hell bent on their freedom to compromise the health of people unable to protect themselves. What could be next, reintroduce smoking in all public places? Go for it and just destroy years of public health advances. While you are at it, take out stop lights, seat belts in vehicles, and allow loaded guns in the legislature. Turn back all the advances in public safety not just those politically expedient. Why have any rules? We don’t need rules. Individual freedom at any expense is most important. Deal with the consequences later and blame some innocent bystander for getting sick, maimed or killed.