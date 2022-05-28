Letter: Research voting records on guns

“We offer our thoughts and prayers.” “This is not the time to politicize this issue.” I’m fed up with this rhetoric. Commitment would be to immediately ask ‘what can we do to stop this from happening?’ There is ONE party which opposes any discussion or action on this issue. The Republican Party.

How many have to die before something is done: kids in school; people in groceries/malls; parishioners attending services; people in their work places.

In the U.S.: 90% approve expanded background checks; 63% approve banning assault rifles; 61% approve banning high-capacity magazines (more than 10 bullets).

Antonin Scalia, a conservative Supreme Court justice, stated that the Second Amendment is not absolute. The Supreme Court has ruled that none of the rights addressed in the Constitution are absolute if public safety is at risk.

Who needs an assault rifle? Who needs a magazine that holds more than 10 bullets. Not if you are using guns for hunting or recreation. This only facilitates killing many people swiftly.

Hoeven: Opposed banning high-capacity magazines; opposed restricting the Second Amendment.

Cramer: Opposed restricting the Second Amendment; opposed restrictions on gun purchases.

Armstrong: Opposed expanded background checks; opposed the Violence Against Women Act including a provision to deny abusers from possessing a firearm.

It appears that our delegates are more concerned about their political power and gun rights than the lives of their constituents and their children. This will not change as long as we vote based on an R or D after a candidate’s name rather than our safety. Research their voting record, vote according to your self-interest not a party and improve your personal safety. We need to address the issue of smart gun use and ownership.

Deb Arnold, Bismarck

