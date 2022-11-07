Letter: Research candidates for county auditor

The county auditor. What do they do? While a lot of their job deals with accounting, budgeting, and other administrative functions for the country, the elected county caditor also administers elections and taxes. People -- myself included -- often overlook this role on the ballot but I do not think that should be the case anymore. No matter which side of the aisle you may find yourself voting on, the fact remains that secure and accurate elections are vital to our county, state, and federal governments. Our Burleigh County auditor should be someone who fights for the people, fights to lower taxes, and fights for enhanced election security. This is not an endorsement for either candidate on the ballot this cycle, but rather, a call to action for everyone to do their due diligence and research the candidates for this position. It may be one of the last items on the ballot, but it is far from being the least important. Whether you vote for Mark or Kirsten, put in the effort to do a little bit of research before you cast your ballot on Tuesday.