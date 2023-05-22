The 5/11 Tribune was interesting. I agree with the governor the legislature not a shining example this session needs help, next time – VOTE! I see the city auction is on with the usual listing of firearms. Now I figure if the city has them there is a reason why and I think rather than be sold they should be destroyed as our small bit on a major problem this country seems to have. Last but not least the CO2 pipeline, we got a problem, bury it in north Bismarck expansion but the best route, south Mandan expansion longer route this big deal and we don’t want no problem! Require the following: bury it well below the frost line (keeps mother nature at bay), no short cuts through property and leave an open area above pipe (no diggum zone) with trees, bushes and all for wildlife and recreation. The fact there is a 20 year line into Canada with no glitches that I know of another should not be a worry. Our country needs assistance toward 2040 and saying “No” does not help at all!