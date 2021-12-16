Letter: Republicans obstructing not governing

What is the Republicans’ agenda? I recently read that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stated that he has no 2022 agenda. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s 2022 agenda is to become Speaker of the House. Senator Kevin Cramer keeps referring to the “Democrat socialist agenda” but fails to present his agenda.

The Republicans’ agenda during Trump’s presidency was clear: eliminate Obama’s footprint; give tax breaks to the rich and to corporations; to provide record military spending; and, to reverse Roe vs Wade.

I propose that the current Republican Party only has two agenda items: win elections in 2022 and 2024 and obstruct the Democrat majority in Congress from completing the Democrat agenda.

It appears that the Republican minority party has prioritized winning elections, at any cost, over governing the affairs of America.

Obstructionism in government is a big deal. Obstructionism is the deliberate delay or prevention of progress.

When President Obama first became president, Senate Majority Leader McConnell indicated that his agenda was to ensure that Obama would fail in his presidency. Obstructionism was the tool utilized.

Obstructionism has once again reared its ugly head for the Biden Administration. Senate Minority Leader McConnell said that the GOP will run on pure obstructionism until the midterms. This is not good governance.

Being naive, it would be lovely if we would quit worrying about taking credit, and work together to help build America back better to make America great again.

Henry Lebak, Bismarck

