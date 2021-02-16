Letter: Republicans no longer 'law and order' party

To Senators Cramer and Hoeven and those Republicans who support them, 140 police officers were injured and one died in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Then President Trump urged his followers to "fight like hell." They did as he instructed them to do ... resulting in the death of one officer doing his job and the injuries of the other 140 officers. By your vote to NOT impeach President Trump you are saying the behavior on the part of the former president and his criminal followers was perfectly acceptable. Please don't ever again call yourself the party of "Law and Order." We see what you really stand for.