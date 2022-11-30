Letter: Republicans, nation need fresh leadership

The announcement this week by our former president that he would again be a candidate for that office should give us pause. As Republicans, we claim to be the “Party of Lincoln and Reagan”. Both of these stalwarts of American history would be alarmed at where we have come. And of whom we might choose to lead our country.

I am not a Bible scholar. But someone recently pointed out to me three verses of Sirach (Ecclesiasticus):

“A wise magistrate will educate his people, and the rule of an understanding man will be well ordered.

Like the magistrate of the people, so are his officials; and like the ruler of the city, so are all its inhabitants.

An undisciplined king will ruin his people, but a city will grow through the understanding of its rulers.”

Now, reread the above and substitute “president” or “leader” for “magistrate” or “king”; and “country” for “city;” etc.

There is a need to attend to the heart and soul of this nation. That will be difficult without the right leaders. We need a return to calm leadership underpinned by decency, honesty and the recognition that seeking consensus, even when elusive, is a noble goal. We need a person founded in genuine Faith, for our country needs to be founded in Faith.

We can find a balance with immigration issues that brings order yet recognizes the plights of so many. We can be resolute with foreign policy without name-calling. We can minimize regulation and be measured dealing with the environment without political extremism. And we can wage a political campaign that respects our competition.

There are men and women who will campaign in the coming two years who can move our country in a direction suggested in Sirach. But they have not yet announced their candidacy…

Gene Jackson, Bismarck