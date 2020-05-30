Letter: Republicans 'eat their own'

Letter: Republicans 'eat their own'

As a resident of Legislative District 8 and proponent of open, honest government I want to ask the Governor to tell the the residents of District 8 why you do not support Jeff Delzer. You remind me of something my father told me years ago “Democrats will disagree with each other, but in the end they will always stick together, while Republicans have a way of eating their own.”

I never quite understood that, until now.

Tom Link, Washburn

