MAGA, a term you see flying from flags and bumper stickers all around ND. The phrase has a meaning, but dig a little further you will find more. Make America great again has a deep seeded racist meaning. The man who currently uses this phrase is much a white Christian national, a man who spouts racism, makes fun of people who have a disability, and is against any and all LGBTQ+ rights, oh and believes women have no right to their own body. This person is currently is being indicted by the federal government, multiple state lawsuits, and caused a terrorist attack on our nations capital. He spouts lies about the election, when he lost by a large margin. This behavior and rhetoric is spreading and it's spread here to North Dakota. The MAGA term and it's meanings are very present in our own legislatures. They pass bills banning the rights of others because of who they love or who they want to be. They tried to make it harder for kids to eat food at school. They banned books that make them feel uncomfortable, very similar to the Nazi party. Our legislatures, most are old white men, oppress the minority and only worry about themselves. Yet, here we are. North Dakota still votes these people in, but don't realize that the Republican elites are taking away the freedoms of the people. Let's get rid of them and start new.