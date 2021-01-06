Letter: Representatives should represent the people

I'm writing concerning the statement about election fraud by Rep. Kelly Armstrong. He basically says he questions the integrity of the election but it should be up to the states. Well the president's lawyers already took it to the states and they didn't want nothing to do with it and didn't even listen to any of the claims. So much for that argument. How mad would you get if you went to vote and they told you you couldn't vote because someone had already voted in your name? Seventy-three percent of Republicans believe the election was stolen. Isn't a Representative supposed to represent us? This was a national election and it is your problem. To top it off you're getting other colleagues to follow you. Sounds like you're anxious to welcome Joe Biden in.