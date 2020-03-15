Letter: Replace ND State Auditor Josh Gallion

We need a guard dog, not a pitbull!

Case in point. The Department of Commerce Audit from last year.

During the difficult financial times of 2017, North Dakota legislators needed to made drastic cuts. The Commerce budget was cut 42%. Think of that. Try running your business or home on 42% less income. The challenges to keep the good economic development programs going while supporting Governor Burgum’s initiatives were immense.

The legislature asked for a reduction in staff. There were -- and are -- great people working in Commerce. Unfortunately, we were missing required skills, calling for hard decisions. We consolidated research, let some very good people go, and hired for skill sets needed to advance programs that reflect our changing world. This resulted in a significant staff turnover. Key employees from the private sector took pay cuts to support our great state.

Along comes Josh Gallion, the State auditor, acting like no previous state auditor. Did he suspect a crime or did he just want his name in the paper? The Commerce employees that I worked with were honest and worked with integrity. No funds were missing, all funds went to the purpose directed by the legislature. Minor procedural errors were found.