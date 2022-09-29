Letter: Repercussions of slavery deep, continuing

I appreciate reporting difficult and complex issues. A recent Tribune editorial reviewed a hearing held by the Department of Public Instruction to address Critical Race Theory (CRT). At the hearing comments were made about "fake racism" and how "many positive things occurred during slavery in this country."

In the late 1960s when I was a student at NDSU, the Civil Rights Movement was on everyone's tongue and I realized that, as a white North Dakota farmgirl, I couldn't comprehend and had no experience to understand what this movement was all about.

I called a number on a bulletin board asking for volunteers for a summer youth program at a church in Chicago. I took the train from Fargo and began work with a black congregation immersed in a black neighborhood.

I learned from the people I worked with and kids are good teachers. I read history by black authors and one white woman's account of slavery; "Uncle Tom's Cabin" written in 1861. This book, by Harriet Beecher Stowe, is said to have influenced the northern states to enter the Civil War to abolish slavery.

We are given opportunities to know slavery here in the U.S.; for example, the book and TV series "Roots" was a collective historical account; and not long ago the movie, "Harriet," about slave Harriet Tubman, was in the local theater.

Recently, A National Memorial for Peace and Justice was opened in Montgomery, Alabama. The memorial lists 4,400 black people who were lynched; names, dates, counties and states. Most of them killed from 1877 to 1950, to keep freed slaves in fear and servitude for another hundred years.

The negative repercussions of slavery are deep and continuing. The centuries of blood and suffering make racism real.

We must change fear to hope for everyone.

Dale Carmen, Mandan