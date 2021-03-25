Letter: Renewable energy is critical investment

Renewable energy projects are critical to our transmission investments and they have proven their reliability on today’s grid. Many of the cold-weather states in the Midwest -- including both Dakotas -- are the same states with the highest percentage of renewable sources on the grid.

Transmission infrastructure is not the first thing that many people in the public may think about with energy, but it’s the critical piece for low-cost, reliable solutions. As the superhighway of our energy system, it is the connection that distributes power to where and when it’s needed. Renewable energy is very compatible in this scenario: sources like wind are able to shift to different areas and scale to meet demand – and the wind is always blowing somewhere in North Dakota.

The success of our energy grid does not operate in a vacuum. The grid’s ability to meet demand with low-cost and reliable energy is directly linked to our local economy. As Economic Developers, we spend a great deal of time working on opportunities to make our state a better environment for growth and new business. With renewable energy, there is an incredible opportunity for driving new economic development, jobs, and vital local sales and revenue. A diverse and reliable energy grid brings greater diversity and reliability to our economy and our communities.