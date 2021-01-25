Letter: Rename Custer Park for journalist Mark Kellogg

Mark Kellogg was a reporter for The Bismarck Tribune. He died at the Battle of the Little Big Horn. Mark Kellogg didn't start wars. He reported on them. He represents the early years of the official existence of Bismarck. When Custer Park gets renamed, it should be called Kellogg Park. It should have been called Kellogg Park all along.

Taspan Oju, the apple grove known as Bismarck now, has a history as a neutral zone. Bismarck should be known as a place of meeting for many peoples and many cultures. Although there may be those who seek to take advantage of this issue to pull rank on account of race, Bismarck should be a place with neither victors nor victims, neither heroes nor villains, a place where no one should feel ashamed of who they are.