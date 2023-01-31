Letter: Remove park director, not horses, longhorns

I am trying to understand the urgency of ridding the Theodore National Park of things most if not all people enjoy seeing on their visits to the park.

Wild horses and Longhorns. In question, I believe, are 160 horses and 8 longhorns.

First how much damage could give 168 animals do to a park that size, second these animals have been there for years and not been an issue.

These horses have appeared in our Tourism Commercials and are a delight to behold.

All the sudden Angie Richman comes to power and makes a one person war on what we as a state like to see in our only national park.

To me the solution is to remove Angie Richman.

Michael Schmidt, Bismarck