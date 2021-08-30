Letter: Remove changes that weaken NEPA

There has been a lot of discussion surrounding the infrastructure bill that is going through Congress. The bill has a lot of good things in it that will benefit American infrastructure, but with the good there is also bad. Snuck into the bill are provisions that weaken the National Environmental Policy Act. NEPA is the most important law providing safeguards for indigenous communities like Fort Berthold. NEPA requires more involvement of federal agencies for major projects on trust land. NEPA also directs federal agencies to assess potential environmental effects of proposed actions significantly affecting the environment, human and otherwise and to inform the public about these assessments, sometimes through an environmental impact statement. This is important for all projects but particularly for oil and gas development on tribal lands like my home in Mandaree.

Because of NEPA, tribal citizens hear about potential impacts and can respond to the proposed projects via public comment periods. If NEPA is weakened, so is the safety of me, my family, and my people. Our health and well-being are already threatened by existing development, so the government shouldn’t allow more projects to be approved with even worse standards.