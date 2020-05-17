Letter: Remembering who doubled water rates

Bismarck voters: please remember it was the 2019 city commission that decided to double your water rates. They said it was only fair and revenue was falling short of expenses. What wasn't fair was only residential customers were asked to make up the revenue shortfall.

I see only one is on the June ballot for reelection and he won't be getting my vote just as the others won't be getting it in future elections. I encourage you to vote the same.