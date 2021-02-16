 Skip to main content
Letter: Remember senators' support of Trump

The criminal and civil cases and convictions will begin to mount for Trump in the coming months. It’s a shame that our Congressmen have supported such a person to the point of acquitting him of high crimes and misdemeanors against our democracy and our Constitution. As the nature and number of these public charges against Trump increasingly will reveal, Trump has been nothing but a foul-mouthed mobster and crook. Let’s remember our two Senators and their complicity in aiding and abetting this disgrace to our country as the days go darker for Trump and his supporters.

John Swanson, Bismarck

