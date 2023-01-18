Letter: Remain steadfast to protect life

As Jan 22, 2023 rolls around it would have been the 50th year the Supreme Court legalized abortion in all 50 states. On June 24, 2022, we were thankful the court finally overturned that mortal decision. It was never the federal government's business to make that decision in the first place. Now it is upon every state to make their own laws. Some are following God's law and putting protection in for the unborn, while other states are proposing legislation to kill as many innocent babies as they can. Some are even working to put the death warrant for the babies in their Constitutions.

Back to history, for a moment, years ago several states sterilized its citizens without consent (including ND) and now some states are considering financially compensating members of their extended families for this atrocity! In fact Nazi Germany was so impressed with the sterilization method they copied it for its Jewish citizens. How long will it be until women will come out and tell us they were coerced, encouraged, or pressured by someone to get an abortion and now feel it was wrong and want to be compensated? Many are saying that right now about the pressure, but it does not get the press it deserves! Another item on the anti-life list is forcing insurance companies to pay for abortions. So even when wonderful Americans detest abortion we will be paying for them in our insurance rates.

Ryan Foley, reported in the Christian Post, abortion numbers worldwide quadrupled the number of infectious diseases. A data meter called Worldmeter, keeps track of the abortions in real time. Last year's number, world wide was 44 million babies who died this gruesome death.

So to those who respect life at all stages: Tell the truth. Remain steadfast. Do your part, God will take it from there.

Virginia Dolajak, Bismarck