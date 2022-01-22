Letter: Religious students' rights matter too

The Tribune’s editorial on the University of North Dakota gender inclusion proposal warrants a response.

The editorial repeats the false claim that the Catholic Conference sent a letter to parents of UND students. The letter was sent only to parents of students in Catholic high schools. It is unfortunate that the Tribune repeated this false information.

Last October, the conference sent a letter to university officials about the proposed policy. It did not take issue with gender inclusion policies in general. It focused solely on how the proposed policy could infringe upon the free speech and religious liberty rights of students, faculty, and staff. It cited cases where courts found similar proposals to be unconstitutional.

Your editorial states: “A good university offers an environment that encourages the sharing of ideas and promotes lively debate without fear of reprisal.” The proposed policy, however, failed in that regard. It reached even into the actions of religious student organizations.

The conference never received a response to its letter. Nor did legislators who met with university officials in the fall receive assurances that the policy would not be adopted. Considering the time that had passed, the letter to Catholic high school parents was hardly “premature,” especially since students and parents will soon make decisions about next fall.

Finally, your comments about Pope Francis reflect a misunderstanding of his teaching. With him, we agree that no one should be marginalized. Any observer of Pope Francis, however, would know that he opposes using the power of the state to compel speech and thought, especially when it comes to what he calls “gender theory.”

Ultimately, however, this issue is not about the Catholic Church’s view on gender. It is about protecting the legal rights of those on our state campuses. That is something all North Dakotans should support.

Christopher Dodson, Bismarck

Executive director, ND Catholic Conference

