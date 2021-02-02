Letter: Reliable energy keeps our economies strong

I would like to thank Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Washburn, and other legislators as they work together to make the lignite industry more competitive in the regional electric markets. House Bill 1412 would provide much-needed tax relief for the power plants as they compete against renewable energy sources that are unfairly advantaged by the continuation of federal tax credits.

The state of North Dakota and all of the states that receive electricity from North Dakota coal-based power plants have been and continue to receive reliable and affordable electricity, hence keeping each of their state's and city's economies strong and communities safe. The North Dakota communities in coal country depend the stable jobs that the lignite industry provides.

Coal-based power plants provide the resilience that our electric grid needs to maintain 24-7 power. Coal-based power plants also provide the base load which is required to transport renewable energy on transmission lines constructed and paid for by coal. However, the market currently isn't valuing the resilience of coal plants, but it is over valuing weather-driven sources such as wind and solar. The Legislature has the ability to ensure that our state's power plants can continue to compete in the marketplace.