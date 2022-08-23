Letter: 'Relevance' shouldn't be the goal of Christianity

Among other things, Bill Patrie (8/2) grieves over the decline of mainstream churches. His hoped-for remedy is the replacement of “the tired and increasingly meaningless religious practices of the past with relevant and powerful spiritual renewal that hosts a universal understanding of the sacred.”

“Relevance” was the mantra of the reformers back in the '60s and '70s. With respect to liturgy, the drive for relevance resulted in reckless experimentation. In the Roman Catholic Church we look back on that time as our “stupid period.” But whether mainline Protestant or Catholic, such experimentation caused a loss of the sense of the transcendent and sacred.

To the extent that the quest for relevance resulted in a greater striving for charity and justice, it was good. But it often resulted in the wholesale capitulation to the values and mores of the world. If the Church is no longer salt and light to the world and no longer in the business of saving souls, why does it exist?

What does Patrie mean by “a powerful spiritual renewal that hosts a universal understanding of the sacred”? I don’t think it involves a recovery of a robust faith in the Christian God and everything that comes with it.

Patrie’s style of “Christianity” has already been tried. That experiment caused a drastic decline in faith and corresponding rise in the number of the irreligious. Patrie’s hope is grounded in faith in the human species, not God.

Patrie asks “What is it you hope for?” Among many other things: that everyone will come to know the true and living God, that they read Pope Benedict’s book, “Saved by Hope,” and for the canonization of Nicholas Black Elk, Michelle Duppong, and Nathan Artz. This twisted and depraved generation needs more saints, models of lives lived in faith-based hope.

David Crane, Mott