Letter: Reject state-imposed censorship

The front page of the Jan. 18 issue of the Tribune reported on the effort by legislators and certain of their constituents to impose censorship on our state's public libraries. On the Jan. 19 issue, the headline is, "ND lawmakers take aim at gender issues." There is a pernicious attempt by some people to limit our freedoms and make life more of a challenge for people in the LGBTQ community.

I'm a member of the Board of Trustees of the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library. That's part of the reason why HB 1205 and SB 2123 are significant to me. Contact your legislators and tell them to vote NO on those bills. If passed, the bills will impose censorship on public library collections and establish a misdemeanor for library staff who don't comply.

This government censorship is unacceptable. It limits our limits our freedoms --choice, speech, and what we want to read.

The book, "Let's Talk About It," has become the "poster child" of this latest book banning effort. According to the "School Library Journal, "Yes, there are drawings of naked bodies in this book, mostly in the 'body image' section, yes, readers will learn about some of the ways the human body is wired for pleasure." The review continues, "But every panel of this book, every anatomical drawing, every conversation ....., is loaded with crucial information about consent, respect, consideration, and boundaries." The book is intended for teens and young adults.

Reject state-imposed censorship. Keep the decisions about what information is offered by our local libraries a the local level. Permit our professional library staff, the board, patrons, and citizens to retain freedom of choice. These bills amount to nothing less than a solution in search of a problem. One more effort to limit our freedom of choice.

Mike Fladeland, Bismarck