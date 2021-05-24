Letter: Reject radicalism

I disagree with the opinion piece, dated 5/17/21 titled “Balance is needed in ND government.” It states, ND government, and by implication the North Dakota voter, is “increasingly despotic and at times fanatical.” According to this writer, North Dakota’s Republicans are slaves to the gun lobby, right to life and the fossil fuel industry. He claims that they are racist homophobes that cling to their guns and religion. Does this sound familiar? I have always believed that North Dakotans are generally fair and level-headed. Does the writer seriously believe that our leaders and the state’s electorate are racist radicals?

We only need to look east to see what is radical. Much of Minnesota now embodies left-wing radical politics – rioting, looting, and burning cities. This is the type of thinking that most in our state rejects. Such concepts as critical race theory, cancel culture and the Green New Deal are foreign to the thinking of most North Dakotans. Our ND elected officials may not be perfect but compare them to Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Maxine Waters, or Governor Andrew Cuomo and I am confident that you will find our local leaders far superior. Let’s continue to elect conservative politicians that have our best interests at heart. That’s the “Balance” we want.