Letter: Reject legalizing marijuana in North Dakota

Please vote no on Measure 2. Legalizing recreational pot in North Dakota will have a negative impact for our children today and for future generations. In spite of a general belief that this mind-altering drug doesn’t hurt anyone, there is plenty of evidence to prove otherwise.

There are numerous studies about the effects. One done at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston revealed that teens who smoked pot had abnormalities in areas of the brain linked to emotion, motivation and decision-making. We also know there is a link between its use and depression and anxiety. One in six teen users becomes addicted.

Yet, we don’t know all of the effects of using marijuana. Does it cause cancer? Heart disease? Emphysema? Dementia? Kidney disease?

We do know that if we legalize it families and children will be hurt. Also, we can bet the number of people driving while they are high will increase.

A former social worker in California and Colorado, where pot is legal, said this: “Most of my young parents (clients) had a marijuana problem. It cuts motivation from the users: 'like everything is just fine man' when in reality they are failing school or not able to hold a job or missing important appointments.”

Adults who use it legally are also role models for children and teens. Is that what we want?

Follow the money trail to find out who is behind legalizing marijuana. It’s a profitable business for some, but the average citizen will pay higher taxes, higher health premiums, and face more danger when driving.

There is a reason marijuana is nicknamed “dope.” Please vote wisely.

Gayle Schuck, Bismarck