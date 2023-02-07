I’m proud to live in a state that prides itself on freedom and am surprised by the proposal of HB1205 and SB 2123. The limitations resulting from censorship promote misinformation which runs rampant when facts aren’t available or accessible.

Throughout my life I’ve appreciated that libraries could be counted upon to provide a safe place to research anything I was curious about. Have you ever had questions you felt embarrassed not knowing, perhaps didn’t feel comfortable asking? Maybe your interests weren’t mainstream. It’s reassuring to know someone is available to assist, nonjudgmentally. Penalizing librarians with threats of misdemeanors, whose only crime is helping those who seek information, should not be tolerated.