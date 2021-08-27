Letter: Refusing vaccine causes suffering

The TV is full of images of Afghan people and the suffering they are enduring to try to leave their country. Of course the fall of Kabul is OUR fault and not the fault of the corrupt Afghan government that for 20 years has had billions of dollars in resources given to them along with the use of the best soldiers in the world to help them fight the Taliban. There is plenty of blame to go around but what everyone wants to not mention is the absolute unnecessary suffering of the hundreds of thousands of our own innocent citizens who contract Covid because of the misinformation and unwillingness of our own people to care about their neighbors. Because of a simple inconvenience of wearing a mask in public and refusing to get a vaccine thousands of people are now in ICU beds struggling to breathe isolated from their families and at risk of dying. All of it was easily prevented but apparently the right to life does not apply to people that need protection from Covid. The governor of Florida does not want masks because he wants to see his children smile How many parents will see their child smile for the last time from a coffin when they die of Covid.