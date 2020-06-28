Letter: Reform also needed for Native Americans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“All Lives Matter”! Certainly, “Black Lives Matter”! Yes, there is a need for reform for the injustices that have been done and are being done to black people! Though too slow, the protests and desire for reforms are being heard and changes are coming for black people.

Where is the injustice, racial prejudice, and the need for reforms in the treatment of Native Americans being heard? Where are the protests? Where are the TV & newspaper journalists depicting and publishing awareness of the deplorable living conditions and poverty, the unemployment of men & women, the health needs, of our Native Americans in North Dakota and South Dakota?

As I view in unbelief and despair, the lines of cars and people in the parking lots of Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall lined up for free food and clothing, I pray and hope that Native Americans are not forgotten as “All Lives Matter.”

Jerry Lydeen, Bismarck

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0