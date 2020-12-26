Letter: Reflecting after 16 years as state treasurer

Much time has passed since last December when I announced I would not be seeking a fifth term as state treasurer. Throw in a pandemic and our agency motto holds just as true today as it did in 2004 when I first took office. “The Treasurer’s Office has always dealt with dollars; now, we were working on change.”

This pandemic has been both a blessing and a curse as I prepare to vacate the office. Taken was the opportunity to say goodbye to my colleagues in state and across the country, with whom I worked these last 16 years. However, this pandemic has allowed me time to reminisce and, the separation with my team has been more gradual due to our working from home policies. I think I will miss them the most.

As I look back, my background had prepared me for the position, but nothing prepared me for the antiquated office I inherited. COBOL, a computer language written in 1968, printers using green bar paper and ribbons no longer available, except for a backup supply in the storage room; audit findings of historic proportions. Notecards manually processed, used to notify counties and cities we were sending funds. Add the implementation of PeopleSoft, the new state accounting system, and the fact that our state checkbook was not reconciled to that system in months. There was no accountant on staff, and a tremendous need for policies and procedures.