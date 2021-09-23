Letter: Refinery near national park still lacks funding

Meridian Energy Group, Inc. has been given another green light from the ND Department of Environmental Quality for constructing a refinery next to Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Meridian cited delays because of lawsuits by environmentalists. Many people do not realize that there have been other filings for unpaid wages and bonuses by former and current employees, unpaid bills, and a $1.2 million mechanic’s lien.

In the beginning, discussion of a refinery in the area gave many boastful remarks on providing 500 construction jobs, 200 permanent jobs, and trickle-down jobs. Local contractors were to be given first opportunity. Now we learn that much of the construction will be done out of state. There were even remarks on helping with a new school ... when a profit was achieved.

Investors and contractors have become skeptical of Meridian’s lawsuits and boastful talk, only a small percentage of funding to construct the refinery has been raised.

The down to earth problem with Meridian Energy Group has always been funding this poorly placed refinery. The multiple legal filings and low dollars of investments prove it.

Laura Grzanic, Belfield

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0