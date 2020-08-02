Letter: Refinery lawsuit raises questions for Dickinson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 2019 the city of Dickinson approved investing roughly $1 million to facilitate the building of a reuse water pipeline for Meridian Energy Group’s proposed Davis Refinery near Belfield. Dickinson officials claim that the city would recapture the investment for the line in a few years by selling wastewater to the refinery at roughly $400,000 per year.

Recently The Bismarck Tribune and Bismarck blogger, Jim Fuglie, reported that a lawsuit for more than $600,000 was filed by current and former employees against Meridian for past wages and bonuses. Also, Meridian has almost a $2.2 million dollar lien against them because their design company alleges that they have not been paid for site preparation work. In addition, securities filings show Meridian has only raised 9% of the project cost of $1 billion.

Do the Dickinson taxpayers want to fund roughly $1 million for a pipeline to a refinery that may never exist and does the city of Dickinson and its taxpayers want to stand in line with all the other lawsuits?

Wayne Fisher, Dickinson

