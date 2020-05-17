Letter: Reelect Magrum to ND Legislature

I urge those who vote in the District 28 Republican primary to cast one vote for Representative Jeff Magrum.
I served two years in the North Dakota House and 12 years in the Senate. I received mailing in mid-April chastising Rep. Magrum for eight NO votes. I have done some research and concluded that had I still been in the Legislature I would have voted the same as Rep. Magrum.
The other two candidates should be running in the Democratic primary. I urge one vote for Magrum.
Don Moore, Forbes
