Letter: Reelect Magrum to ND Legislature

I urge those who vote in the District 28 Republican primary to cast one vote for Representative Jeff Magrum. 

I served two years in the North Dakota House and 12 years in  the Senate. I received mailing in mid-April chastising Rep. Magrum for eight NO votes. I have done some research and concluded that had I still been in the Legislature I would have voted the same as Rep. Magrum. 

The other two candidates should be running in the Democratic primary. I urge one vote for Magrum. 

Don Moore, Forbes 

