Letter: Reelect experience to Burleigh County

It’s been said that “nothing can substitute experience.” That’s one reason Jerry Woodcox should be reelected to the Burleigh County Commission. Jerry’s multi-term tenure on the Commission has taught him a wealth of knowledge that he uses to be a most effective commissioner.

For one, it’s the importance of demeanor and temperament in governing style. Jerry is approachable, balanced and thoughtful in his dealings with taxpayers, fellow commissioners and county employees.

For another, it’s to have a deep command of the issues. This is invaluable when it comes to dealing with issues ranging from natural disasters, to delivering county services in this time of rapid county growth, to balancing budgets while holding the line on property tax increases.

Let’s return Jerry Woodcox to the County Commission so he can continue to put this governing experience to good use for the betterment of Burleigh County residents.

Dennis Hill, Bismarck

