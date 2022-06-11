Letter: Reelect Bakken for Bismarck's long-term future

On Tuesday, the citizens of Bismarck will have the opportunity to select an individual to lead our community forward. I support current Mayor Steve Bakken for reelection. Mayor Bakken has demonstrated his passion for the continued improvement and long-term growth of Bismarck.

Bismarck is very fortunate to be the center of state government along with major medical and university education facilities. We must continue to attract and retain residents to live and work in Bismarck. To achieve that goal, we must continue to plan for and provide professional job opportunities, housing, primary education, infrastructure, entertainment and recreation to make Bismarck a destination to find a good job and raise a family. I believe Mayor Bakken has that vision for Bismarck. He has demonstrated those values during his current tenure as mayor.

But it's not just about growth. It's about having a sustainable plan and implementation to benefit current and future residents. I am a life-long resident of Bismarck and we now need to continue with a leader who has the best interests of the entire community in mind. Both now and for the future. That leader is current Mayor Steve Bakken. Someone who will stand up for and implement what's right for the people they serve. I feel Mayor Bakken has us on the right path and needs to continue. It's working now and if it's not broken don't try to fix it. It seems like every time we change elected officials, so much time is wasted reworking everything and not moving forward.

So, if you're interested in seeing the city of Bismarck provide for its citizens and have leadership that is looking far down the path to success, I encourage you to get out and vote and reelect Steve Bakken as Mayor of Bismarck for your future and the future of your children and grandchildren.

Tim Gross, Bismarck

