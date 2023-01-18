Letter: Reducing sales tax better for all citizens

The state Legislature is debating income tax reform, and also perhaps doing property tax reduction instead.

I'm always in favor of tax reductions. But I'm wondering why they don't also consider sales tax reduction.

Income tax reduction will help those who have jobs.

Property tax reduction will help those who have homes or businesses.

It probably will not directly help renters as many rental property owners may not pass it on in reduced rent but offset it against other increases in their operating costs, and delay future rents.

Sales tax reduction will help every citizen because we all have to buy some taxable items in our daily lives. It may not be as impressive as income tax or property tax reductions but it will help the retired, unemployed, and poor.

Along with that, perhaps they will consider NOT charging sales tax on purchases in thrift stores. The state I lived in 13 years ago before moving to North Dakota did not charge sales tax on sales from these stores. This will also help the retired, unemployed, and poor.

Do what's best for ALL the citizens rather than the better off majority.

Paul Johnson, Bismarck