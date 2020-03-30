Letter: Reduce packer control in livestock industry

Earlier this week, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring spoke about the need to reduce packer control in the livestock industry. He’s absolutely right. In the last month, live cattle prices have plummeted while meatpackers’ profits skyrocketed. Something has to be done.

Where Commissioner Goehring went wrong was when he said consumers don’t care about Country-of-Origin Labeling (COOL). According to the Commissioner, the food we produce means no more to consumers than a pair of socks they buy at Wal-Mart. That couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Research has shown repeatedly that consumers want to know where their food comes from. As a family that proudly runs a 700 head cow-calf operation right here in North Dakota, we want to be able to tell them. U.S. ranchers work day in and day out to produce some of the highest quality beef in the world. We deserve to take credit for that.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

So, why don’t we have COOL? For the same reason that we’re bleeding money right now: the packers. About 85% of the beef industry is controlled by four packers. Those multinational companies want to sell cheap beef from other countries right next to U.S. beef, and they don’t want consumers to know the difference. It’s better for their bottom line, but way worse for ours.