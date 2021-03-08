Letter: Redistricting should be open, transparent

As former elected officials of opposite parties, Republican and Democratic-NPL, we both know our open records laws are crucial to holding our representatives accountable to the people who put them in office.

The North Dakota Senate is considering House Bill 1397 which exempts draft redistricting plans from our open records laws. While elections allow us to choose representatives, redistricting allows our representatives to choose who they want their voters to be. HB 1397 hides the creative work of redistricting from us, the public, leaving us only the choice of expensive litigation to correct problems we may see in the final redistricting scheme. This process lets the legislature ignore public input at the critical stage where lines are being drawn. Since North Dakota is now largely a one-party state, redistricting is not mainly about partisan politics, rather it is about incumbency. You can bet the final plan will protect the incumbents. People are, and ought to be, very interested in where the lines are drawn.

HB 1397 in section 4 exempts draft maps from our Open Records Laws. This will severely limit the knowledge available to the public about the redistricting process thus limiting the ability of the people to hold their elected officials accountable.