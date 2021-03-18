Letter: Redistricting should be fair, open process

I’m writing to express my frustration with the North Dakota Legislature’s redistricting plan. In the Republican supermajority’s redistricting bill, House Bill 1397, there’s language that would hide draft legislative maps from the public and the media. This is unacceptable.

During the last few decades, North Dakota’s Republican legislative leadership has had a track record of unfairly gerrymandering districts to fit their agenda. This is what happens when politicians can pick their voters. It makes it worse when they can do it in secret.

North Dakotans deserve a fair and open process regarding the workings of their government. Secrecy in government is not what we expect from Bismarck. Let’s make sure that we redistrict our legislative lines the right way in 2021.

Terri Hedman, Fargo

